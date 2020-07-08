A Lichfield auctioneer has paid tribute to staff as the company adapts to a new way of working.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers launched online-only sales and implemented a number of safety measures as the business came to terms with the impact to COVID-19.

The past month has seen the company run four behind closed doors sales from its HQ at Fradley Park.

The Triumph Stag sold at auction in Lichfield

In that time, the company has sold almost 2,700 lots with 4,100 bidders trying to get their hands on lots ranging from fountain pens to a 1973 Triumph Stag.

Richard Winterton said:

“We are delighted that our new way of working is working so well. “Pre-lockdown we were averaging £75 per lot and now we’re at £108.68 per lot. “Coming off the back of our online-only fine arts sale – which attracted more than 3,000 internet bidders – and subsequent record-breaking auctions, it is so encouraging.” Richard Winterton

The auctioneer said the online sales had provided new opportunities.