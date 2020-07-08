Michael Fabricant

The Prime Minister has reassured Lichfield’s MP that arts organisations across the country will be supported through the COVID-19 crisis.

A package to support theatres, galleries and museums during the coronavirus has been unveiled by the Government.

But during Prime Minister’s Questions today (8th July), Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said it was crucial funding was spread throughout the country.

Boris Johnson replied:

“Lichfield has been at the centre of our cultural life since Dr Johnson and David Garrick made their famous walk and ride from Lichfield to London in the 18th Century, and will continue to be so. “We are working closely with Arts Council England to support and develop the projects which I know are so dear to his heart.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mr Fabricant said he was pleased to receive reassurances from the Prime Minister.