The Prime Minister has reassured Lichfield’s MP that arts organisations across the country will be supported through the COVID-19 crisis.
A package to support theatres, galleries and museums during the coronavirus has been unveiled by the Government.
But during Prime Minister’s Questions today (8th July), Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said it was crucial funding was spread throughout the country.
Boris Johnson replied:
“Lichfield has been at the centre of our cultural life since Dr Johnson and David Garrick made their famous walk and ride from Lichfield to London in the 18th Century, and will continue to be so.
“We are working closely with Arts Council England to support and develop the projects which I know are so dear to his heart.”Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Mr Fabricant said he was pleased to receive reassurances from the Prime Minister.
“While I am delighted with the £1.7billion of support the Government is giving theatres and performing artists during the coronavirus pandemic which has closed so many of our venues, I wanted assurance that the substantial funding would be available outside of the West End of London.
“The highly successful Hippodrome in Birmingham have been forced to lay off staff and I am particularly concerned for the many arts venues and performing artists in Lichfield district including the Lichfield Garrick and The Hub at St Mary’s.
“I was pleased that the Prime Minister was able to assure me that the Arts Council will be directing funds to the regions.”Michael Fabricant MP