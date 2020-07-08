A Lichfield vehicle maintenance business has announced it is creating nine new jobs.

Ryder, based on Burton Road in Streethay, is adding to its 120 strong mobile maintenance team.

The company will take on nine new roles for maintenance controllers to support and oversee the deployment of technicians.

The two tiers of roles will see some requiring a formal qualification in engineering – such as City and Guilds – while others will need experience from similar industries or on-the-job training elsewhere.

Stuart Porter, customer operations manager, said:

“We are looking for technically-minded people who have an understanding of approving, authorising and validating the type of work that is deployed to our technicians or network. “Our mobile maintenance controllers effectively assign jobs to our technicians and approve the work that technicians advise needs to be undertaken, while external mobile maintenance controllers work with our vendor and dealer network again to approve the work that is identified.” Stuart Porter

Two additional vacancies are in the compliance and planning team.

The Lichfield site was originally the home of Bullwell Trailer Solutions, which was acquired by Ryder in 2014.

“If you want to be part of a vibrant, fast-paced, developing operation, Ryder Lichfield is a great place to work. “We are a tight business unit in our own right, managing all stages of a job from the beginning through to its completion. “We promote an inclusive environment where employees are actively encouraged and rewarded for developing their skills and expertise in all roles throughout the business unit, and we have seen a real passion and commitment to the business and our customer base.” Stuart Porter

Full details on the new roles are available at www.europe.ryder.com/careers.