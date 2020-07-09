Lichfield’s Brad Foster says he is desperate to bring the Lonsdale belt home when he faces James Beech Jnr.

Professional boxing returns to TV screens tomorrow (10th July) with the Frank Warren backed bout on BT Sport.

Foster says he is determined to put his name in the record books.

“The goal from the start was the Lonsdale belt and now I’m only one step away. “I want something to show for boxing and I would love to have that belt at my house – I think dad has got a space for it in his chill-out room. “It’s nice to think that if I win the Lonsdale belt outright people will remember me. My grandchildren will be able to hold the belt and say ‘look what grandad did.’ “Not many fighters win the Lonsdale belt outright.” Brad Foster

The bout will see Foster face an opponent from Walsall who has already won Midlands titles at two different weights.

And the Lichfield man knows his opponent will provide a stern test.

“He’s no mug – he’s won Midlands titles at two weights and he has nothing to lose. “I know I have to be on top of my game because he is coming to take everything I’ve worked for.” Brad Foster

The pair do have previous experience against each other having sparred in the countdown to Foster’s rematch with Lucien Reid in February.

The city fighter dished out a six-round thrashing on the final British show screened on BT Sport before the lockdown.

And Foster has kept busy during the break from boxing, working the night shift at his local Tesco’s.