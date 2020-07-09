Council bosses are urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to “answer the call” and help the fight against coronavirus.

The test and trace system is now in operation, meaning people will need to self-isolate for two weeks if they are contacted by NHS staff and told they have been in close contact with someone has tested positive.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for health and care, Cllr Alan White, said the public needed to follow the advice if they receive a call.

Cllr Alan White

“We’re relying on everyone to play their part, particularly now lockdown is lifting and more businesses in Staffordshire are opening their doors to the public again. “If you are contacted by the NHS on 0300 013 5000, please do not ignore the call or block the number – it is extremely important that you answer and follow the advice given to you by the contact tracers.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr White also called on people to continue to follow the basic measures to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.