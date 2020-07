Photographers have been battling it out in the latest round of a Lichfield Camera Club competition.

The group’s members have showcased their skills since coronavirus curtailed their usual activities.

They submit their best images each week in a series of leagues with promotion and relegation.

This week’s winning images were:

Stormy Day on the Cape Peninsula – Richard Moore

Stripped of sail, abandoned by tide – David Eaton

The Hornet – Darron Mathews

Calendula Metallicum Passfieldius -Tim Wayne

Skeleton Leaves – Anne Anderson

Curiosity – Carole Tew

Ramblas Market – Steve Dingley

Ponte Vittorio Emanuele Bridge (Rome) – Ivan Shaw

Hydrangea in Spring – Sandra Morgan

To view all entries in the Lichfield Camera Club leagues visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.