Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being supported to make sure premises are COVID-secure.

Lichfield District Council has appointed a part time information officer as part of the Reopening High Streets Safely project, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Tasmin Turner, who works for the council as a sports development officer, has been seconded into the position temporarily while the local authority recruits to the six-month role.

Tasmin Turner

She has already started visiting shops to offer support and advice to make sure local businesses are able to operate in a safe environment for both their staff and customers.

“I am really enjoying meeting retailers across the district. “They’ve all been positive about getting customers back into their stores safely and are eager to play their part. “I’m looking forward to meeting more business owners, and also helping our hospitality industry to get back up and running while being COVID-secure.” Tasmin Turner

As part of the role, Tasmin will be distributing #LoveLocal resource packs – including posters and floor stickers – to retailers and hospitality venues.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said: