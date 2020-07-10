More than £1million has been distributed to charities and voluntary groups across Staffordshire by a community fund during the coronavirus crisis.

The Community Foundation for Staffordshire said it had reached the milestone figure in the past three months.

The Community Foundation team celebrating the £1million milestone

The money has been distributed to more than 300 organisations, including the Pathway Project in Burntwood.

The funding allowed the domestic abuse charity to purchase new equipment to help them support victims remotely after a surge in calls during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Steve Adams, chief executive of The Community Foundation for Staffordshire, said:

“There are lots of examples of brilliant work being done by inspiring people. “Existing food banks who have continued to deliver, a brand-new community group started to look after older people and the isolated, cafes that closed used up their stock and distributed meals to key workers.” Steve Adams

The Community Foundation is a team of professional local community fund and grant managers.

Non-profit making, they create and administer benevolent funds and grant giving schemes for philanthropists, business, central government and local authorities.

Steve said they had made changes to help groups in need of urgent help.

“Our aim from the start has been the effective and speedy support of as many people as possible. “To do this we removed the normal rules of bureaucracy and created easy to use application forms and three tiers of support. “This enabled us to work quicker while still maintaining due diligence – we were making decisions and transferring funds on the tier one applications for up to £1000 within two working days – these timescales are unprecedented.” Steve Adams

For information on how to apply for funding call 01785 339540 or email office@staffsfoundation.org.uk.