Police say they will continue a crackdown on anyone planning or attending illegal raves in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Officers have made 18 arrests in the past month as they seek to halt gatherings across Staffordshire.

A still from footage posted online of the illegal rave in Lichfield

Previous events have seen around 1,000 people attend an event in Lichfield, while a dispersal order was issued in Chasewater.

Chief Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe said officers were continuing to gather intelligence – and urged people to share any information they have.

“I’m urging anyone who is considering attending an illegal rave to stop and think about the consequences. “I understand that lockdown is being eased but these unlawful gatherings cannot take place. “We are aware that there are possible further illegal raves being organised in Staffordshire. We have a continuing, dedicated policing operation in place, with a much higher police presence in potential hot spot areas.” Ch Supt Carl Ratcliffe, Staffordshire Police

Ch Supt Ratcliffe added that people thinking of attending illegal raves needed to remember that coronavirus continues to be a major risk to public health.