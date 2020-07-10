Don’t miss out!

The work of Lichfield artists is to be showcased in a virtual exhibition.

The group from Lichfield Society of Artists – who all have an interest in floral art – usually meet monthly.

A spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin House, which is helping to organise the online exhibitions, said:

“They use a variety of mediums from watercolour through pastel, pencil, acrylic, silk painting to  textile art, and even digital art.

“They are very pleased to be able to collaborate with Erasmus Darwin House.”

Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

The interactive gallery is available here and runs until the end of July.

