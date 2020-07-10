A new canon theologian has been appointed at Lichfield Cathedral.

The Revd Dr Sharon Prentis – who is currently Dean of Black and Minority Ethnic Affairs for the Church of England in Birmingham – will be installed in the honorary role on 22nd November.

Dr Sharon Prentis

She will be installed at the same time as five prebendaries are appointed in recognition of their ministries within the Diocese of Lichfield.

“I am delighted to be appointed to this role, and look forward to working with others to develop an understanding of how the church can flourish as an intercultural, intergenerational and inclusive community in Christ that embraces everyone.” The Revd Dr Sharon Prentis

Sharon has been a theological educator and edited the 2019 book Every Tribe which highlighted the global stories of saints and holy people.

The Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, said: