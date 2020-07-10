A solar farm capable of providing energy for 15,000 homes could be built on land near Lichfield.

The 256 acre scheme is being planned on land at Haunton Farm, which is located between Haunton and Harlaston.

The site earmarked for a solar farm in Haunton

A public consultation has been launched with a view to a formal planning application being launched.

A spokesperson said:

“We have identified this site as a potentially suitable location for a renewable energy development which can contribute positively to the UK’s transition from imported fossil fuels to home grown, de-carbonised green energy, and help to reverse the effects of climate change and protect future generations. “The site is relatively flat and is not constrained by environmental designations. “The scheme will not therefore cause any unacceptable visual harm and will be largely hidden behind hedges. “It is also poorer quality farmland. Due to the amount of land needed, the scheme cannot fit in an urban area and requires a countryside location. “Importantly there is capacity on the local electricity grid and a viable point of connection nearby. “This site is therefore very well suited to the proposed development.”

The public consultation will be launched on Monday (13th July) at www.hauntonsolar.com.