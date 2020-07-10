More than 1,000 micro-businesses have taken up an offer of free PPE starter packs.

The face mask and gloves were offered up by Staffordshire County Council to help companies reopen safely.

The packs were designed for businesses with nine employees or less who either work in close contact with the public or in a confined space that makes social distancing difficult.

Cllr Mark Winnington, cabinet member for economic growth at the county council, said:

“The response of micro-businesses to this scheme has been really good – in just over a week we’ve had 1,000 businesses take up the offer of a starter-pack, and the feedback we’re getting is that these packs and the information we give to businesses is really helping them. “As we see more businesses open up, it is essential that they have the tools and the information needed to operate safely, and are able to get the PPE they need. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of the Staffordshire economy and it’s clear from our research that many who have to work near other people may find this still a worrying time. “We hope that these PPE starter packs, the list of PPE suppliers coupled with the extensive support packages we have already set up to help businesses during the crisis, will go some way to getting them back on track.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

Micro-businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood can apply for the PPE starter packs online.