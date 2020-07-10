More than 10,000 items have been donated to a Lichfield retailer’s campaign to support local children over the summer.

The Summer Support for Kids initiative by Central England Co-op has asked people to give food as well as arts, crafts and school supplies.

Brad Tuckfield, from Central England Co-op, said:

“We have been overwhelmed by the support for our campaign and cannot believe that in just one week 10,000 items have been donated to help youngsters in need. “But we must not stop there. Our message to anyone who can is to please continue to drop an item or two in to our instore food bank collection points to make sure we carry on helping people all summer long. “During uncertain times like these, co-operation and us all coming together to support our food bank partners is vital to make sure children and their families get access to food and items that they may otherwise miss out on.” Brad Tuckfield, Central England Co-op

The appeal will run from now until September with collection drop off points in every store.

The company has also donated £100,000 to its food redistribution partner FareShare Midlands who will be providing food and resources to children over the summer months,.

More details about the campaign are available at www.centralengland.coop/updates.