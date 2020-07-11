Police are trying to trace the people who stole two cars from a driveway in Lichfield.

The incident happened at 9am on Thursday (9th July) when offenders gained access to a house on Yew Tree Avenue in the Boley Park area via a conservatory window.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“They then tampered with the internal conservatory door to gain access to the house. “The keys to the two vehicles parked on the driveway were taken and both were driven away towards Bassetts Pole.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall

The vehicles taken were a blue Audi A3 S Line with a number plate beginning BN68 and a blue Vauxhall T-Roc with a registration beginning BC69.

Anyone with information can contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting log 135 of 09/07/20.