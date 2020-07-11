A choir which saw a residency at Lichfield Cathedral cancelled due to coronavirus have performed a virtual evensong.

The Thames Philarmonic Choir were due to be in the city at the end of August.

But with the COVID-19 crisis forcing the residency to be cancelled, the group decided to perform virtually to conclude its summer term.

A spokesperson said:

“During lockdown, the choir has held regular virtual rehearsals of up to 50 people. We’ve worked with rehearsal tracks for each work created by music director Harry Bradford, with piano accompaniment provided by James Orford, and individual parts sung by other professional musicians, all working remotely.” Thames Philarmonic Choir spokesperson

Click below to see a virtual performance by the Thames Philharmonic Choir: