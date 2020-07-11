Lichfield’s Brad Foster made a winning return to the ring as professional boxing returned to TV.

The city fighter secured a points decision over James Beech Jnr in a behind closed doors show screened on BT Sport.

It was a confident display from Foster, who made the brighter start of the two men.

Beech Jnr was stung by a left jab early on that left him with a cut over his left eye.

Foster closed out the fight with a strong final few rounds to take a unanimous decision on the scorecards.