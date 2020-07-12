A Burntwood councillor could be disqualified if Lichfield District Council decides not to grant an extension to an attendance rule.

The position of Cllr Bernard Brown will be debated at a meeting on Tuesday (14th July).

Cllr Bernard Brown

The Labour representative for Summerfield and All Saints ward has not attended any sessions since 9th March.

A report said the councillor – who does not have an email address listed on his page on the council website – was unable to use the technology needed to continue participating in meetings during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Unfortunately, Cllr Brown has not been able to attend any council or committee meetings since planning committee on 9th March. “The reason is that he is not able to use IT equipment to attend meetings virtually. “A formal request has therefore been made for an extension to the six month rule to be approved in this respect.” “The council’s monitoring officer has received a request for the council to consider approving an extension to the usual six month attendance rule for Cllr Brown, enabling him to remain in office until he is able to resume normal duties. “It is envisioned that this will be once safety guidelines from COVID-19 are fully lifted and normal meeting attendance can resume. “If an extension was not granted, Cllr Brown would be disqualified as of 10th September.” Report to Lichfield District Council meeting

The report, from Conservative cabinet member Cllr Angela Lax, has recommended approving the extension.