A Burntwood councillor could be disqualified if Lichfield District Council decides not to grant an extension to an attendance rule.
The position of Cllr Bernard Brown will be debated at a meeting on Tuesday (14th July).
The Labour representative for Summerfield and All Saints ward has not attended any sessions since 9th March.
A report said the councillor – who does not have an email address listed on his page on the council website – was unable to use the technology needed to continue participating in meetings during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Unfortunately, Cllr Brown has not been able to attend any council or committee meetings since planning committee on 9th March.
“The reason is that he is not able to use IT equipment to attend meetings virtually.
“A formal request has therefore been made for an extension to the six month rule to be approved in this respect.”
“The council’s monitoring officer has received a request for the council to consider approving an extension to the usual six month attendance rule for Cllr Brown, enabling him to remain in office until he is able to resume normal duties.
“It is envisioned that this will be once safety guidelines from COVID-19 are fully lifted and normal meeting attendance can resume.
“If an extension was not granted, Cllr Brown would be disqualified as of 10th September.”Report to Lichfield District Council meeting
The report, from Conservative cabinet member Cllr Angela Lax, has recommended approving the extension.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created many unforeseen issues and so may mean other councillors have similar problems in attending meetings or a second wave of the virus could create the same issues as seen now.
“To overcome this potential, it is proposed that the head of governance and performance, in consultation with the chairman of the council, be delegated to approve dispensations to the six month rule when the reason is related to the virus pandemic.”Report to Lichfield District Council meeting
Cant someone teach the councillor to use the equipment. Thought they were issued with laptops .
Knowing the council. He will probably be made Head of IT Projects and Infrastructure and given a £100 million budget.
If I was told to work remotely by my employer and had problems, someone would come and help. Isn’t there something similar?
Utterly bizarre to allow that to happen for over 4 months.
I think you need to look beyond this and into the full facts. Firstly, Before Covid-19 Councillor Browns attendance was 100%.
Councils need to be diverse, have councillors of all age and Bernard is our oldest. He is still on the end of the phone; Lichfield District Council works beyond emails and you can phone every department. Also, Bernard is one of 3 Councillors to represent that ward if you need to email one then there is another two.
Also using IT is a choice, it is not a rule, on the Councillor application page it doesn’t say “You must have the internet, your must come to online meeting in case of a pandemic”. These are exceptional times.
Bernard is an excellent Councillor and an asset to Burntwood and Lichfield. All of his work around the area and the representation before COvid-19 is exemplary. I am sure everyone on here has had family member who they couldn’t see and was able to make them online face to face contact found that acceptable to keep them safe, being a Councillor doesn’t make that any different.
Once Covid-19 is done and Bernard is back out and about he will carry on attending 100% of his meetings and helping the people in his ward.
