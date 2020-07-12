A fund supporting organisations in Lichfield and Burntwood through the coronavirus crisis is being extended.

Staffordshire County Council said the COVID-19 Support Fund has already handed £155,000.

A further £124,000 is now being made available to help community groups recover and adapt to get their activities up and running again.

Projects helped already include a digital befriending scheme, a telephone support service and an online wellbeing initiative for young people.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The voluntary and community sector continue to play a vital role in Staffordshire, helping to make people’s lives better every day and it’s important we do what we can to support them through these tough times recovering from the effects of the pandemic. “It has been really encouraging to see so many groups take up the funding offer and see the difference it’s making in our local communities. “We have real community spirit here in Staffordshire that we don’t want to lose which is why we’re making this extra funding available. “It won’t just help communities get through Coronavirus here and now but will make sure that the voluntary sector continues to thrive now and after the crisis.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

Other projects funded in the initial phase include the Pathway Project in Lichfield that received £3,500 for cleaning materials and safety equipment.

Community groups interested in making an application for the fund should speak to their local county councillor. Groups have until 30th October to make their application.