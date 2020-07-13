The director of a Lichfield performing arts academy says she’s “delighted” to be back in business.

Eleanor Ham had been forced to shut down activities at the LCA Academy of Performing Arts because of the coronavirus crisis.

Eleanor Ham

But she has now been given the go-ahead to return with a series of summer workshops.

The COVID-19 closure hit the business hard after Eleanor discovered that because it had only been established in November there was no Government funding or support available.

“There are over three million others like me who have been excluded due to falling through the gaps. “I’ve received some excellent peer support through a group on Facebook called ExcludedUK who have been lobbying for the Government to reconsider. “I’m delighted that LCA is back in business after 16 weeks, and I can’t wait to see students old and new join us in the summer.” Eleanor Ham

The workshops have already proved popular with one date already sold out.

“I wasn’t sure whether parents would be comfortable with sending their children to holiday clubs at the current time. “However within 24 hours over 80% of spaces over four days were sold, so we added another couple of extra dates to cope with the demand. “It will be different to our usual workshops because of the need to socially distance, but it will still be full of fun, engaging for all children and will also give them much needed social interaction after such a long time of being absent from school.” Eleanor Ham

Workshops are aimed at youngsters aged 5 to 16 and will take place at Martin Heath Hall:

28th July – Musical Mash Up

31st July – Musical Mash Up

14th August – TV and Film Acting

19th August – Musical Mash Up

26th August – TV and Film Acting

For more details email admin@lcaperformingsarts.com.