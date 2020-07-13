Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Participants have been continuing the Lichfield Parkrun despite the event being unable to go ahead in the traditional format.
Instead of covering the kilometres at Beacon Park, runners have been taking on their own 5km courses and recording their times online.
People taking part can cover the distance and then upload their times to the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page before 7pm each Saturday.
|Daniel
|Floyd
|00:21:50
|Paul
|Drake
|00:22:00
|Sean
|White
|00:22:16
|Richard
|Cowton
|00:22:38
|Andrew
|Brenan
|00:22:46
|Elliot
|Spencer
|00:26:43
|Tom
|Roach
|00:26:48
|Jo
|Cooper-Gavin
|00:26:50
|Alan
|Pates
|00:28:25
|Lesley
|Cooper
|00:31:14
|Ade
|Cooper
|00:31:14
|Dawn
|Hayward
|00:34:45
|Rosalind
|Anne
|00:36:51
|Jane
|Mackenzie
|00:38:10
|Linda
|Young
|00:47:02
|Hellen
|Floyd
|00:48:00
|Anne
|Mason
|01:11:43