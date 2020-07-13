A Lichfield domestic abuse support group is one of 11 organisations to receive a share of a £380,000 funding pot.

The money was handed out by the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office after a successful bid to the Ministry of Justice’s emergency grant scheme.

The funding is designed to help charities and organisations meet the costs of adapting during the coronavirus crisis, as well as dealing with increases in demand for the services they offer.

Among the organisations receiving the money is Lichfield-based Pathway.

Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis said:

“We received 12 funding bids from 11 local service providers, and I’m delighted to say they will all receive the maximum amount they requested. “The way local services have adapted to the challenges of COVID-19 has been truly impressive and they have all found new ways to continue supporting vulnerable people during the lockdown. “This additional funding will offer a much-needed financial boost to those services to allow them to continue their vital work providing help and support to victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence. “The pandemic has already brought many extra challenges and pressures for so many organisations, and I know many are gearing up for the anticipated increase in demand as lockdown restrictions continue to be eased. “I’d like to thank those organisations for their hard work and commitment and reassure our communities help and advice is still available online and over the phone, providing support when you need it most.” Matthew Ellis

The groups receiving funding are: