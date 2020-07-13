Club cricket returned to Lichfield for the first time since the coronavirus crisis forced all action to be postponed.

An inter-club match was hosted by Lichfield Cricket Club on Sunday (12th July) after the Government gave the green light for the sport to resume.

Lichfield Cricket Club return to action. Picture: Nigel Parker/format94

Next weekend will see the return of competitive action when the South Staffordshire County League returns.

Lichfield will face Brewood in the Premier Division as the season finally gets underway.