Lichfield District Council has signed up to a pledge to ensure it pays companies within 30 days.

The Pay in 30 Days scheme has been adopted by Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce.

It is designed to tackle the issue which has a particular impact on small and medium companies.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, procurement, customer services and revenues and benefits, said:

“Signing this pledge shows our commitment to pay our suppliers within 30 days. “Late payment can stifle growth, especially for small and micro businesses and, with all the challenges the coronavirus crisis has brought, it’s never been more important that we all play our part. “We hope others will join us in making this pledge, and positively affect the cash flow across small and medium enterprises.” Cllr Rob Strachan

James Blackman, president of Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce, added: