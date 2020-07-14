A Lichfield business’ factory shop has reopened for the first time since the coronavirus crisis.

Cutlery and giftware manufacturer Arthur Price has confirmed the store at Britannia Way will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 3pm.

A number of measures have been introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arthur Price employee Beverage Shepherd at the factory shop in Lichfield

A one-way system will be in operation will be in place alongside screened till points and only card payments being accepted.

Simon Price, CEO of Arthur Price, said:

“I am quite emotional about the shop re-opening – taking the dust sheets off the displays and cleaning everything with the team was both enjoyable and therapeutic. “As a family business, Arthur Price has been part of my life since I can remember and simply turning the lights on in the shop was a great feeling. “We opened last week, a soft re-launch, to make sure everything that was needed was in place so we could all be safe, and sales exceeded my expectations. “I’d urge everyone to please shop locally and shop independent where they can – we are seeing many local independent businesses coming out of hibernation, now is the time to support them. “Also, we have seen some amazing local, independent shops who have served people during lockdown. Now is not the time to leave them.” Simon Price

To celebrate the re-opening, the company is also offering weekly special offers, as well as a silverware clearance zone.

Simon and James Price