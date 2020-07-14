Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Mball93

Visitors are returning to Lichfield Cathedral for the first time since the coronavirus closure.

People hoping to visit will need to book in advance from today (14th July).

An entrance fee has also been introduced with a cathedral spokesperson confirming the move would help with the implementation of measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to keeping Lichfield Cathedral free for everyone in the long term, but as a temporary measure we will be introducing a nominal charge at the point of pre-booking your tickets. “This fee will help us implement the measures required to maintain the safety of our staff and visitors and aid the track and trace initiative.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Admission for people aged five and over is £2 with a family of two adults and two children costing £5.

Tickets aren’t required for private prayer or services.

For details on how to book, visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.