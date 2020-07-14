Lichfield’s Adam Christodoulou enjoyed a winning return to the track at the Nürburgring.

The double header marked the city driver’s return to racing after the coronavirus crisis forced the suspension of competitive action.

And it was a successful comeback for Christodoulou and his Team HRT colleagues as they won the Saturday race and then came second 24 hours later.

Adam Christodoulou

“I couldn’t have dreamed of a better start to the 2020 season. “It’s been a long wait to get here but its great to be back. Team HRT did an amazing job. “After such a great result on Saturday we’ve set our expectations really high, of course I’m a little disappointed not to do the double and take the win on Sunday, but we shouldn’t be too downhearted – a win and a second is a great result for my first weekend back.” Adam Christodoulou

There could be further joy for Christodoulou though after the Team Octain Ferrari which pipped them to the post in the second race was provisionally excluded from the results due to a tyre infringement.

An appeal process is set to confirm the final result.

The Lichfield driver will return to action at the same track on 28th and 29th August for the NLS six hours race.