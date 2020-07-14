The Greyhound in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

A campaign to save a Lichfield pub has received backing from the city’s mayor.

The Greyhound Inn is uncertain after a planning application was made to build housing on the site of part of the business.

If the scheme gets the green light then ten homes would be built with the single-storey section of the existing business being demolished.

The Campaign for Real Ale has already called for the scheme to be rejected, with Cllr Deborah Baker, the Mayor of Lichfield, the latest to speak out against the loss of the pub.