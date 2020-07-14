Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A campaign to save a Lichfield pub has received backing from the city’s mayor.
The Greyhound Inn is uncertain after a planning application was made to build housing on the site of part of the business.
If the scheme gets the green light then ten homes would be built with the single-storey section of the existing business being demolished.
The Campaign for Real Ale has already called for the scheme to be rejected, with Cllr Deborah Baker, the Mayor of Lichfield, the latest to speak out against the loss of the pub.
“This is not just a viable business but it is also a community amenity and supports so many of our residents in many way.
“It provides so much more than the casual passer by realises, including mental wellbeing.
“Without it, many of us of all ages and backgrounds will be socially-isolated.”Cllr Deborah Baker
i should hope she did as a excellent camra member
Leave a comment