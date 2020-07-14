Don’t miss out!
The National Memorial Arboretum has been boosted by a £100,000 emergency grant.
The money has come from a scheme established by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to support organisations during the coronavirus crisis.
The funding will go towards ongoing maintenance of the memorials and grounds across the 150-acre Alrewas site.
Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:
“We are proud of our status as the nation’s year-round centre of remembrance and were devastated when we had to close our doors in March.
“It was a fantastic moment when we were finally able to welcome the public back to the Arboretum for pre-booked visits in June and visitors were able to explore our site once again.
“This grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund helped ensure the arboretum was kept in peak condition as essential maintenance to memorials and our grounds continued to be delivered by our incredible team throughout lockdown.
“The lockdown has created some big financial challenges, so this gift is really important to us.
“We extend our most heartfelt thanks to National Lottery players for their support.”Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum