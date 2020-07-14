People in Lichfield are being asked to nominate colleagues, friends and family members for the Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards.

Organisers are keen to see nominations for people providing care through the coronavirus crisis for this year’s event.

TThose working in the care sector, informal carers, young carers, care companies and voluntary organisations are all eligible.

Cllr Alan White

Cllr Alan White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“Every year our dignity awards recognise the best of the care sector in Staffordshire, including those working in it as well as those providing informal care to a family member or relative. “We are incredibly grateful for the work that all our care providers and carers do, especially over the last few months as we deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. “Nominating someone for an award is easy and a great way of showing our appreciation and saying thank you for what they do. “There’s still time left to nominate and I would urge anyone who knows a great carer or care organisation to get them nominated and get them the recognition they deserve.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Categories include home care champion, professional carer, informal carer, young carer and voluntary support.

People can nominate via www.staffordshire.gov.uk/dignityincare before 31st July.