County council chiefs say they will continue to support communities in Lichfield and Burntwood despite the financial challenges posed by coronavirus.

A meeting of the cabinet heard how COVID-19 was likely to lead to a £10million overspend.

But Cllr Philip Atkins said a £38million “battle fund” had been created to support care residents and businesses.

Cllr Philip Atkins

“Throughout the pandemic we have continued to support those who need us, including the care sector, vulnerable families and local businesses. “Lockdown restrictions are easing, but there is still a great deal to be done to help our economy get back on its feet locally and nationally. “At the same time one of our biggest challenges is funding adult social care and support for vulnerable children. “This year, before the pandemic began, two-thirds of the council’s annual budget was allocated to providing to those areas, but we see that costs continue to rise and that is a serious concern for the future. “We need central Government to work with us in finding a long term sustainable solution to the national problem of providing social care.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Mike Sutherland, cabinet member for finance, added: