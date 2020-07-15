New figures have revealed that a third of eligible workers in Lichfield and Burntwood have been furloughed during the coronavirus crisis.

HMRC data shows that 15,600 people in the district were on the Government Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme up until 30th June.

The figure has risen from 13,700 people when the figures were last published covering the period up to the end of May.

The updated statistics also reveal that 76% of people eligible for the Self Employment Income Support Scheme in this area had taken it up – with an average of £3,100 being paid on each claim.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: