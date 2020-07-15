Former Lichfield City FC man Jordan Evans is one of three new signs at Chasetown FC.

Scholars boss Mark Swann has swooped to bring in the left-sided player after four years at Brownsfield Park.

During his time with City, Evans worked under Jamie Hawkins who is now part of the coaching staff at The Scholars Ground.

A spokesperson said:

“He had offers from numerous clubs over the past season and we are delighted he has agreed to sign for us.” Chasetown FC spokesperson

Other new signings include Joey Butlin who has arrived from Walsall Wood and Danny O’Callaghan who rejoins the club from Rushall Olympic.