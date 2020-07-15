Friary Grange Leisure Centre

The group who helped fight plans for the closure of Friary Grange Leisure Centre has urged Lichfield District Council to keep their promises on future provision in the city.

Councillors on an overview and scrutiny committee will debate plans not to reopen the facility until October, despite the Government’s easing of coronavirus restrictions from 25th July.

The leisure centre’s long term future was saved last year when the local authority did a u-turn on plans to close the site completely after a high profile public campaign.

The Friends of Friary Grange group say the news will come as a blow to those who use the centre.

“While we understand the challenges Lichfield District Council is facing, it is disappointing for the people of Lichfield to hear that Friary Grange Leisure Centre will not open until later in the year. “The need for affordable local facilities that our community can use to help maintain both their physical fitness and mental health has never been greater, particularly as we begin to emerge from lockdown. “We appreciate that the council faces unprecedented financial demands as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and we would certainly endorse council leader Cllr Doug Pullen’s call for greater support from Government. “But we would also urge Lichfield District Council to keep in mind their promise, made in front of a full-house at the Garrick theatre last October, to not only keep Friary Grange open but also fund a long-term replacement facility in the city. “Additionally, we look forward to hearing news about the tender process for contracted work in the near future, and will be keenly watching Thursday’s meeting. “We feel sure that a good many of the 11,000 supporters who signed our petition will be watching future developments with great interest – we certainly will be.” Friends of Friary Grange spokesperson

