Youngsters will be able to have an ace time over the summer with a series of tennis workshops in Lichfield.

Micro Sports is running the sessions at Lichfield Friary Lawn Tennis Club on Tamworth Road.

They are aimed at youngsters aged 4 to 11 and will take place from:

27th to 31st July

3rd to 7th August

10th to 14th August

17th to 21st August

A spokesperson for Micro Sports said:

“We will be running the camps in line with Government guidelines.” Micro Sports spokesperson

For more information on booking email Charlotte@micro-sports.co.uk.