Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Youngsters will be able to have an ace time over the summer with a series of tennis workshops in Lichfield.
Micro Sports is running the sessions at Lichfield Friary Lawn Tennis Club on Tamworth Road.
They are aimed at youngsters aged 4 to 11 and will take place from:
- 27th to 31st July
- 3rd to 7th August
- 10th to 14th August
- 17th to 21st August
A spokesperson for Micro Sports said:
“We will be running the camps in line with Government guidelines.”Micro Sports spokesperson
For more information on booking email Charlotte@micro-sports.co.uk.