A by-election to replace a Burntwood councillor who resigned cannot take place until May 2021 at the earliest, Lichfield District Council has confirmed.

Lichfield District Council said Cllr Bernard Brown, Labour ward member for Summerfield and All Saints, resigned due to “negative comments made on social media”.

It came after a request had been made to extend the six-month non-attendance rule, with a report from the local authority revealing he did not use or have access to the internet in order to attend online meetings.

Although councillors agreed to the extension, Cllr Brown opted to resign – but due to the Coronavirus Act 2020, no by-election can be held until May 2021.

Lichfield District Council House

Christie Tims, monitoring officer for Lichfield District Council, said:

“I am sorry the report prompted this online response and for the distress this has caused Cllr Brown and his family. “However, the report to full council was the only way we could seek the dispensation, and the reason needed to be given in the public domain. “All members recognised this was an exceptional circumstance and for this reason granted the dispensation along with delegated authority to protect any member whose absence is as a direct result of the coronavirus.” Christie Tims, Lichfield District Council

The monitoring officer said some the criticism of Cllr Brown had been “disappointing”.