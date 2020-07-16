Plans to build 14 houses on the site of a Lichfield gym have been approved.

The development will see the Lichfield Health and Fitness Club building on Rotten Row demolished.

It comes after the business said it planned to move to a new location as part of the revamp of the Co-op site at Boley Park.

A planning statement in support of the application said:

“The applicant has demonstrated that the proposed residential development would not have a detrimental impact on the setting of the adjacent Grade II* Church of St Michael.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.