A tree planting ceremony has taken place as part of work to improve the site left empty by the failed Friarsgate scheme.
The land where Lichfield’s police station and the bus station buildings once stood has been demolished as part of the plan to breathe new life into the newly-rebranded Birmingham Road site.
Cllr Joseph Powell, chairman of the council, took part in the tree planting ceremony.
A hornbeam tree – one of five new ones on the police station site – was put in place as part of the landscaping element of the project, which will also include extra coach parking and a new car parking area.
“I was delighted to plant a new tree at our Birmingham Road site.
“It marks the start of the landscaping works that will really improve the look and feel of this area, while we shape the longer-term plans for this important gateway site.
“We are in the final phase of the improvement project, and are all looking forward to the works being completed later this summer.”Cllr Joseph Powell, Lichfield District Council
Very strange choice. Best time to plant Hornbeam is late Oct or Nov – not July. Presume LDC will provide regular watering for the 1st 2 years min.
I agree with Sonia Wilcox. LL needs to be stopped.
Do we need to be fed such propaganda from the council?
