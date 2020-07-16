A tree planting ceremony has taken place as part of work to improve the site left empty by the failed Friarsgate scheme.

The land where Lichfield’s police station and the bus station buildings once stood has been demolished as part of the plan to breathe new life into the newly-rebranded Birmingham Road site.

Cllr Joseph Powell, chairman of the council, took part in the tree planting ceremony.

Cllr Joseph Powell planting a tree on the former Lichfield police station site

A hornbeam tree – one of five new ones on the police station site – was put in place as part of the landscaping element of the project, which will also include extra coach parking and a new car parking area.