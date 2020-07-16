St Giles Hospice shops area manager Nicola Brannen-Mott and shop manager Vicky Jeffs outside the Tamworth Street store in Lichfield

Two Lichfield charity shops will reopen after being closed during the coronavirus crisis.

The St Giles Hospice store on Tamworth Street and the bookshop on Market Street will see customers return next week as part of a phased return starting on 20th July.

It comes after the charity reopened some stores last month.

Lynwen Truesdale, head of retail at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be re-opening these further St Giles Hospice shops and welcoming back our loyal customers – we’ve missed them as much as they’ve missed us. “This is the second phase of our re-opening, and by the end of the week we will have 19 of our shops back up and running to help fund the vital services we offer to local people and their families living with a terminal illness. “We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our customers who have returned so far as we need their support more than ever at the moment.” Lynwen Truesdale, St Giles Hospice

Due to limited space, the Lichfield stores will not be accepting donations of items initially.

“We’ve created a really safe shopping environment with screens at our counters, and clear distancing signage in all stores, as the safety of all customers and staff is paramount as we re-open. “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has already donated goods to us since our first shops re-opened – we’ve had some fantastic stock over the last few weeks. “And because we’ve had to quarantine donated goods for 72 hours before we can put them out on the shelves, donors have been very patient. “This does mean that we are very limited in the space we have to accept donations, so we’d advise people to call ahead to avoid an unnecessary journey.” Lynwen Truesdale

Details about opening times and safety measures are available at www.stgileshospice.com/shops.