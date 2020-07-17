Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield councillor says he remains “very disappointed and angry” by the decision not to reopen Friary Grange Leisure Centre until later in the year.
Despite the Government allowing facilities to reopen from 25th July, Lichfield District Council has proposed to only utilise Burntwood Leisure Centre.
A report revealed that Friary Grange Leisure Centre in Lichfield could remain closed until October.
Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat member for Chadsmead ward, said the council was not thinking about the bigger picture.
“I remain very disappointed and angry that the Conservative council is holding by its decision to not open Friary Grange Leisure Centre on 25th July at the same time as Burntwood Leisure Centre opens.
“The council’s position remains that it will be closed till October.
“Their focus is just on the financials – but this is more than just a financial decision.
“Opening Friary Grange Leisure Centre is about providing affordable leisure for our residents and the health and well-being of our community.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
An overview and scrutiny committee meeting last night saw councillors debate the proposal, as well as discussing the impact of only reopening the site at Burntwood.
“I proposed at the meeting that Friary Grange Leisure Centre should at least open on a partial basis with the swimming pool opening, but that was not agreed either.
“But I have got a commitment from the council that it will run a feasibility study into opening the pool.
“Now we keep campaigning on behalf of the community to get Friary Grange Leisure Centre opened as soon as possible and to ensure that the Conservatives do not back slide on the commitment they made last year to refurbish Friary Grange and build a new centre in five years time.
“The campaign goes on.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council