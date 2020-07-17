People will be able to help the homeless via a new fund being launched in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Street Aid is being introduced by Lichfield District Council to support those in need of accommodation, as well as helping them avoid returning to the streets.

Council chiefs say they hope the fund will be an alternative to giving directly to those begging in the local area.

Donations will be pooled to provide grants for help with things such as clothing for job interviews, training courses or getting access to copies of ID to help them find housing or employment.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“As homelessness and rough sleeping has increased locally, so too has the desire of local people to do something about it. “We know we have a caring community and we are hoping people will donate to Street Aid rather than giving directly to those on the street, as it could help people in need to get support to change their lives. “Our housing team works hard to find accommodation for anyone who is sleeping rough locally. However, begging can sometimes exacerbate issues and prevent people from making positive steps towards housing. “We want to end rough sleeping and street begging in Lichfield District, and launching Street Aid is one of a number of ways we are tackling homelessness. “We have also employed a dedicated officer who is working with people who have complex needs to make sure their tenancy starts well. “Spring Housing is working on our behalf to provide an outreach service to rough sleepers and local homeless people, and we are progressing with plans to buy up to five properties to accommodate people with complex needs.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

As part of the Street Aid initiative, the council is also planning to install ‘tap and go’ donation points across Lichfield city centre.

These will allow people to use their contactless card to donate a set amount.

For more details on the new initiative visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/streetaid.