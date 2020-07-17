People are being urged to back a team of Lichfield students who are on the brink of being crowned European young enterprise company of the year.

The group, from King Edward VI School, have already won the regional and the UK title for their EnviroTent concept.

The EnviroTent team with their award-winning product

The product is a fully-recyclable and showerproof tent made from high-grade cardboard.

It is designed to last three days – the typical length of a festival – and was created by the team of 16 and 17-year-olds in a bid to cut plastic waste created when tents are left behind at events.

Tayla Evans, the group’s MD, said:

“It feels incredible to have achieved these awards in such a competitive field as we were up against so many amazing companies, but I feel our green and sustainable EnviroTent really gave us the edge. “The Young Enterprise Company Programme has been an unforgettable experience, giving us so much insight into world the business world and the knowledge we’ve gained from it will be invaluable to us.” Tayla Evans

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team has missed out on the chance of going to Portugal for the finals, but they are still hoping to win the title at a virtual ceremony – if they can top a public vote.

“We are clearly disappointed in not be able to go to Portugal for the European final. “But with the support of people we can get recognition for the EnviroTent that could result in making a difference to the environment in which we live in.” Tayla Evans

People can vote on a 30 second commercial they have created with Inspired Thinking Group.

The polls will open at 11am today (17th July) and run for the next few days, with the final being held between 22nd and 24th July.