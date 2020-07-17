A former betting shop in Lichfield can become home to a slot machine business, planning chiefs have decided.

The Market Street unit had previously been a Coral store until last year.

The former Coral store on Market Street. Picture: Google Streetview

But it can now become a Merkur Slots outlet after the green light was given for a change of use.

A planning statement on behalf of Cashino Gaming Ltd, which operates the Merkur Slots brand, said:

“The proposed adult gaming centre will result in a number of benefits, including bringing a vacant building back into use. “The redecoration of the existing shopfront, high levels of footfall and the creation of jobs means thew proposed use will complement the surrounding commercial premises, strengthening both the day and night time economy.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.