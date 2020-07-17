Shenstone Community Library

The community library in Shenstone is due to reopen next week after the coronavirus closure.

The facility will operate an order and collect system initially when it returns on 21st July.

It is one of a number of libraries across Staffordshire to resume a limited service next week, including Lichfield Library which reopens on Monday (20th July).

Burntwood Library will open on 27th July.

Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member responsible for libraries, said:

“Our first three libraries reopened last week and the reception has been excellent – people appreciate what we’re doing and the measures that have been put in place. “We have also been supporting our community managed libraries throughout the pandemic and shared reopening plans so that all libraries have the same safety measures and procedures in place. “We have encouraged them to move at their own pace, so I’m delighted to see them getting ready to welcome their communities back again.” Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council

Browsing will not be permitted initially and there will no access to toilets, computers or printers.