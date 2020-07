The winning images are in for the latest round of the weekly Lichfield Camera Club competition.

Photographers have been competing in the regular contest since the coronavirus curtailed their regular events.

Focused Vision – Brian Edmonds

Groyns and the Sun’s Geometric Shadow – David Eaton

Last the Summer Wine – Tony Stainer

Lovers on Wilderness Beach – Kevin Terry

Not a Very High Jump – Lorraine Bootham

Ships That Pass in The Night – Ivan Shaw

Splash – Rob Ings

Still Waters – Sue Freeman

Box of Roses -Anne Anderson

To view all entries in the Lichfield Camera Club leagues visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.