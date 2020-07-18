People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to share information about any planned illegal raves.

The plea comes from a senior police officer in the wake of recent gatherings in the area.

Chief Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe has highlighted the “disgusting state” a site in Lichfield was left in after 1,000 people attended an illegal rave last month.

Images revealed rubbish and drug-related items left behind by those who attended.

The scene after an illegal rave in Lichfield

“It was left in a disgusting state. It has cost a lot of time and money to clean up this site. “I’m appealing for people to share any information they have as we’re continuing to work hard to stop these events taking place.” Ch Supt Carl Ratcliffe, Staffordshire Police

On 20th June, officers made 13 arrests in connection with a planned rave near Chasewater and five more arrests were made in relation to a planned rave near Rugeley a week later.

Those arrested have been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.

“Although there has been less activity in recent days we are not complacent. “I’m urging anyone who is considering attending an illegal rave to stop and think about the consequences. “I understand that lockdown is being eased but these unlawful gatherings cannot take place. We have a continuing, dedicated policing operation in place, with a much higher police presence in potential hot spot areas.” “Don’t attend these events as they are illegal and unsafe. We will intervene in incidents and seek to prosecute anyone who has taken part in any illegal activity – whether that be drug supply or public disorder and any violence. “If you have any intelligence or hear about an event taking place, please get in touch with us so we can prevent it and ultimately save lives. The key to stopping these events is early intelligence.” Ch Supt Carl Ratcliffe, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on planned gatherings is asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.