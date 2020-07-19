Lichfield Cricket Club returned to competitive action after the coronavirus postponements in winning fashion.

They faced Brewood in the Staffordshire County League.

Action from Lichfield versus Brewood. Picture: Nigel Parker/format94

And Lichfield’s bowlers showed no signs that lockdown had slowed them down as they skittled the visitors for just 70.

James Wilkinson and Riley Ward were the pick of the bunch taking 3 for 16 and 3 for 8 respectively.

The batsmen then secured the victory, losing just two wickets on their way to the target set by Brewood.