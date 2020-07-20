Don’t miss out!
A car park for people visiting Chasewater will be closed all week, Burntwood Town Council has confirmed.
The facility on Church Street will be shut from today (20th July) until Friday due to “staff shortages.
The council confirmed it was expected to reopen at 9am on Saturday.
Staff shortages? How many staff look after the car park. Its not manned
It has to be unlocked in the morning and re-locked every evening. Clearly there’s no one to do that
I’ve visited that place alot it’s never open….. Always have to park next to the football club. ://
