The Church Street car park in Burntwood. Picture: Google Streetview

A car park for people visiting Chasewater will be closed all week, Burntwood Town Council has confirmed.

The facility on Church Street will be shut from today (20th July) until Friday due to “staff shortages.

The council confirmed it was expected to reopen at 9am on Saturday.

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

  2. It has to be unlocked in the morning and re-locked every evening. Clearly there’s no one to do that

  3. I’ve visited that place alot it’s never open….. Always have to park next to the football club. ://

