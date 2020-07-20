Chasetown FC have unveiled two more signings as their pre-season schedule was also confirmed.

The Scholars have moved for Brocton duo Reggie Smith and Connor Haddaway.

Connor Haddaway and Reggie Smith

Boss Mark Swann will be hoping Smith can make the step up and repeat the impressive form which saw him net 36 goals in the 38 appearances for the Midland Football League side.

Haddaway follows in the footsteps of dad Paul who was a long-serving central defender for Chasetown.

Meanwhile, The Scholars have also unveiled their preliminary pre-season fixture list.

However, the coronavirus crisis means all games are subject to change and will be played behind closed doors.