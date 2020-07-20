Drivers are being warned to be on on their guard after an attempt to steal a car in Burntwood.

Thieves targeted the Ford Fiesta ST Line on Mavor Avenue at around 3am on 19th July.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“The locking system had been tampered with and the keys unpaired with the vehicle leaving it insecure. “The car was not taken as the thieves have possibly been disturbed. “A reminder where possible to consider enhanced security deterrents such as disc locks and aftermarket immobilisers.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information about the attempted theft can call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 0795 19/07/2020.